Three dogs dead after house fire, what LFR wants you to know

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Three dogs died in a house fire Wednesday night. The two adults on the property were okay, and attempted to save the dogs without going inside.

"I know that so many people want to go inside and save their loved ones including dogs, but it's just not the right idea," said Steve Holland, Division Chief Lubbock Fire Rescue. "We're telling you that more people don't come back out of a fire than those that do."

Holland said incidents where homeowners are able to escape, but their pets are not, happen at least a dozen times every year. Lubbock Animal Shelter director, Steven Greene, said if pet owners want their animals to be able to get out, they have to provide an exit.

"Get a dog door, and then teach your animal exactly how to use it," Greene said. "There are so many incidents where owners will get one, but the dog doesn't know what it does, and will not realize that it's an exit to the outside world."

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still undetermined.