1.The Brand has a new brand: ‘60 Minutes of Us’

In Joey McGuire’s 29th year of coaching, he’s getting comfortable in his second season at Texas Tech, so much so he’s got everyone buzzing with his phrases like ‘The Brand’ and this year’s ‘60 minutes of Us’. It’s no well-kept secret the Jones AT&T Stadium is one of the more difficult stadiums to play at in college football, and even University of Central Florida’s head coach Gus Malzahn admitted that at Big-12 Media Days. Texas Tech announced this week that the first home game against Oregon is sold out, and now they are less than 150 season tickets away from being sold out.

“It’s going to be like basketball and baseball, you’ll never be able to get them (tickets) again,” McGuire said. “It’s going to be a great year and just continue on that. So I encourage everybody because we definitely need 60 minutes of us.”

To McGuire the 60 minutes means not just the team but everyone else in the Jones on gamedays. Though to defensive players like Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said they take the 60 minutes as a challenge to make opponents dread coming to Lubbock.

2. It starts at the front: the O-line has new looks

“We treat ‘60 minutes of Us’ like a party,” Dadrion Taylor-Demerson said. “You come to the party and hangout with us for 60 minutes and you ain’t gonna like it. We are obnoxious we got a nice little product for the Tech fans this year.”

“If you’re going to play for a championship, then you have to be good in the O-line and D-line,” McGuire said. “We have to get better up front, and I was really happy with the progress we made in the spring in the offensive line.”

The offensive line looks different this year, not just in size and stature but also in personnel. The transfer from Western Kentucky, Rusty Staats, will be Texas Tech’s new center and he will now be right alongside a former teammate of his, Cole Spencer.

“There just wasn’t as much continuity last year and we battled a few injuries here and there. We put so much on out center in our offense and I think with Rusty he’s going to be kind of the energizer bunny in that group.”

McGuire and Kittley also echoed one another in saying it’s a big deal to have Dennis Wilburn moved to guard, his natural spot, but no longer being in center allows Wilburn to have more flexibility to do his job.

“I felt like going into the spring Cole was our best offensive lineman,” McGuire said. “Having him and Rusty Staats the tempo is only going to speed up with them and it’s big. And I tell everybody Dennis Wilburn has a big mean streak on the field.”

3. Is there pressure on the Red Raiders or a target on their backs?

This season 18 starters from last year’s team return for more football that includes several guys on the defensive side of the ball that were heavily considering declaring for the NFL like Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Tony Bradford. Another big-time returner this season is linebacker Bryce Ramirez, who McGuire says is fully ready to go for fall camp. Rameriz miraculously returns from a compound lower leg fracture – an injury that forced him to stay in North Carolina and undergo two surgeries directly following their game against N.C. State.

“One of the coolest stories that I’ve been a part of,” McGuire said. “A guy that his work ethic and his leadership is probably as strong as any that I’ve been around.”

Other guys who are back like Tyler Shough choose to stay in Lubbock with the eligibility to declare for the pros, so where does this leave the Red Raiders?

“Well we aren’t the Big 12 champs, so that’s what we are hunting. So I don’t look at it any different now. I understand that we have higher expectations.”

Going into the 2022 season the football team was ranked next to last in the Big 12, fast forward past an 8-5 season and a bowl appearance and four new teams added to the Big 12 results in Texas Tech ranked No. 4 now out of 12 teams.

“When people say ‘well now you’re the hunted’ well the hunted is K-State the hunted is TCU, they are the two Big 12 teams that played last year they are the two teams that played in the Sugar Bowl and the Final Four.”

Though McGuire seemed to raise the bar as soon as he set foot on campus, one point he makes at Media Day is that it’s about the teams on the big stages at the end of the season – regardless of stats.

“Now that the ball has turned back around we got a great head coach,” Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. “The energy is great around here, his energy brings confidence to the whole entire team. The captain of the ship believes in us, but the end goal is a Big 12 championship.”