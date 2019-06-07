Toddlers as young as 6 months old are learning ‘survival swimming’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, but parents are trying to change this with ‘survival swimming.’

The training is designed with children in mind, and teaches children what to do if they are ever caught in a deadly situation.

“You hear so many stories about kids that drown when for just two seconds their parents look away,” said Shayla Filani. “I need to know that my kids will be okay and know what to do.”

In 2018, more than 90 children accidentally drowned in Texas. Krystle Rose with Lubbock Infant Aquatics, wants to change that number. She said the skills, while overwhelming at first, can be taught to children as young as six months old.

“No matter how advanced or beginner you are – we always start with breath control,” Rose said. “Training will then last from four to six weeks, but in the end we want everyone to know what to do if they are caught in the pool.”

If you are interested in learning more about the ‘survival swimming’ you can find more information HERE.