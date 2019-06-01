Tracking down a tractor: How a family found the suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A Plainview family went out to their farm to discover that their tractor was missing, and left behind, was a trail.

Chase Walter, farmer and owner of the tractor, said he followed tracks left behind about a mile up the road, which lead him to the tractor.

Walter said upon finding the tractor there was an estimated one-hundred thousand dollars in damage, and that's when he started searching for who did this.

"His t-shirts that he had left, the footprints are gone now, but he left barefoot, no tennis shoes," Walter said. "Just left off towards the northeast direction."

Walter said they followed the footsteps for over three miles, leading them to their suspect.

"We tracked him down at an old abandoned house," Walter said. "And we actually, I guess you could say, a citizens arrest."

Walter said his whole family is still in shock from the situation, but there's still work to do.

"It hurts, but it can be fixed, and we go on," Walter said.