In the last ten years, it seems that Escape rooms have taken over America. Becoming a new activity for families and even co-workers to enjoy at a pretty affordable price.

This weekend the KLBK team put on our critical thinking and detective hats and attempted to ‘Escape the Room’ at Trapped! over on 50th street. We chose the Penitentiary, which is considered the most difficult.

We all admit it was a lot harder than we thought.

Game Coordinator, Charlene Neudek says, “the hardest part is the communication to escape, you do have to know how to communicate very very well. If one person knows all the things but doesn’t communicate then it can be pretty hard.” “Another hard thing is that it’s a very abstract way of thinking, not something people do often.”

You see us all on camera, but are the friendships you see real? Absolutely!

In the game, you are given 1 hour to escape your situation and you are allowed three FREE clues, any hint after that will add five minutes on to your final time.

Figuring out the clues and in the correct order can be challenging when the game makers put in extra props to throw your team for a loop.

We hit a few bumps in the road, but we never gave up. And we laughed A LOT!

Our team finished with four minutes and thirty-three seconds left on the clock.

Charlene told us that only about 50% of people make it out of their rooms in total. So we felt pretty good all in all.

Social Media Coordinator, Kailea Nicholas says, “it’s a lot of fun seeing groups have fun and getting to see a lot of groups come through.” “We see anything from kids birthday parties, to grandparents going out on Sunday brunch then coming here.”

You can find Trapped! Escape the Room at 3521 50th Street in Central Lubbock, or give them a cal at 806-410-1474. Check out all four rooms online at trappedlubbock.com and get your team together!