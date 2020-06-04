TTU admissions discusses not requiring ACT/SAT scores

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech University announced that students applying for Fall 2021 admission will not be required to submit an SAT or ACT test score.

Executive Director of TTU Admissions, Jason Hale, said this decision comes after COVID-19 prevented many students from taking any standardized tests.

“For students who maybe feel like the ACT or SAT does not represent their academic preparedness,” Hale said. “This gives students an opportunity to really be evaluated on other aspects of their file, to help determine their success in admission at Texas Tech.”

Hale said students can still submit their scores when applications open on July 1st if they have already taken the ACT or SAT, but it will not be required to do so in their holistic review process.

As it relates to scholarships, Hale said Texas Tech will still require an ACT or SAT score, however, they are developing a new scholarship that will target students who were unable to take the tests.

“We’re very fortunate that Dr. Schovanec has worked to find additional funding for students,” Hale said. “And we’ve been able to identify a scholarship that is not based on ACT or SAT testing. It’s called the Matador Scholarship. This is going to be designed to help those students who weren’t able to test to have scholarship opportunities.”

Hale said their review process will remain the same and he suggests that students complete the application in it’s entirety, including AP scores, resumes and letters of recommendation.

“What we’ve seen is these students are really interested in coming to Texas Tech,” Hale said. “So we’re not seeing declines that you might see in other places nationally.”

