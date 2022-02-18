LUBBOCK, Texas – When it comes to Red Raider Athletics, there’s no doubt the community of Lubbock comes together to support the teams.

From an economic standpoint, who does it benefit when the teams in Lubbock are winning?

Robert Giovannetti, the Senior Associate Athletics Director at Texas Tech University, said how it’s great for local restaurants, hotels, and the overall economy when fans are excited and attending games.

“People are spending more money on Tech gear, they want to wear Tech, and the double T, they want to support the program,” he said. “So all those things help as people come to the games and really get excited about our teams.”

It’s hard not to support Texas Tech after all of the success they’ve shown this year, especially in Men’s Basketball.

“We’ve got the second longest home winning streak in the country here,” he said. “We’ve got the longest home winning streak amongst Power Five schools. And so we’ve really built something here at Texas Tech, and it’s all credit to our fans.”

He said the loyal fanbase makes him proud to be a Red Raider.

Even though Saturday’s game against the University of Texas is in Austin, Giovannetti said it’s safe to say there will be plenty of red and black in the stands.

The presence of Red Raiders at every game is what brings the community together, and makes the economy flourish, Giovannetti said.