UMC’s drive-thru testing site passes 9,000 tests

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since opening their drive-thru Covid-19 testing site, UMC has tested over 9,000 people.

Dr. Craig Barker, Corporate Medical Director for UMC Physicians, said they are averaging 150 to 220 tests a day at the clinic. Out of those tests, Barker said 3.9 percent come back positive.

“If that 3.9 percent hits just in the right block, it goes into a nursing home, or a group that’s close knit, ” Barker said. “It goes through that group pretty significantly and we want to make sure we can control that and keep that from happening.”

Barker said they now have the equipment to where they’re not turning anyone away at UMC’s drive-thru, and the results will come back in a few days.

“Right now we believe that our tests are between 80-90 percent accurate on sensitivity which is did they pick it up,” Barker said. “If somebody has symptoms that began today, we’re probably going to be able to find that test positive based on their symptoms. If they’ve been positive for a week, it might have gone down by then and if they’re not sick yet, they may or may not be able to test positive.”