Veterans help restock food pantry

Lubbock, Texas — Veterans with Team Red, White and Blue loaded up their backpacks and walked over a mile from Monterey High School to Lubbock Impact, to donate canned goods.

Communications Director for the team, Chris Castleberry, said he believes those who serve in uniform are servants by heart, and he hopes by donating food, he can touch the lives of other people in Lubbock.

“This is just one tangible way that we can impact the community like Lubbock Impact does,” Castleberry said.

Executive Director for Lubbock Impact, Rory Thomas, said her non-profit serves the working poor, providing food, clothing, healthcare and spiritual growth at no cost.

“I’m safer because of what they’ve done,” Thomas said. “And then they come back, they’re retired or off duty, and then they serve in this way, and it just really shows where their heart is and I am blessed beyond measure.”