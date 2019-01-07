VFW invites public to all you can eat fish fry

Lubbock’s VFW invites the community out to their Second Friday Fish Fry will be Friday, January 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 501 CR 7300.

VFW Commander Benny Guerrero claims they have the best beans in the house and others veterans and visitors agree.

They all you can eat fish fry also includes delicious homemade hushpuppies.In addition to good food Guerrero says you’ll be sitting next to good people and true heroes.

“It’s just a beautiful place to sit down and enjoy food by some of the greatest people.”

The meal is open to the public as a way for the post to let the community know they’re there.

“We like the public to come and let us know that there is a vfw out here and we are here to support the community,” said Guerrero.

Money raised from the meal not only goes to keeping the lights on, but back into the Lubbock community for different programs including scholarships for local students and helping local veterans in need.

“Life is best seem through the eyes of those who sacrifice the most and when you’re breaking bread with these people I’m going to tell you get to learn so much and laugh,” he said.

Any leftover food is taken to homeless outreach groups in town as just another way the VFW post continues to serve.