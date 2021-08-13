Volunteers help repair damaged homes after Levelland standoff

LEVELLAND, Texas — Almost one month ago on July 15, a more than 10 hour standoff took the life of Sargent Josh Bartlett and left four other members of law enforcement injured. Even a month later, several houses in the area are still left damaged from the incident.

“We are just waiting for the day that this nightmare is over,” said Rosemary Mejia, who lives next door to the house 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira barricaded himself in back in July.

When the Mejia family walks out of their house they are faced with a constant reminder of that terrifying standoff.

“The fence was torn down, our truck had bullet holes. I mean, the windows were shot out. It was pretty crazy,” said Mejia.

Several bullets even going through the house, one even going through the siding. But Mejia says they found others that had gone through the walls of a bedroom and their main room.

And while home insurance will pay for the bullet holes in the house, when it came to the fence the Mejia’s would have to pay out of pocket.

“I have a senior, I have a seventh grader and a third grader, so it came down to school stuff or the fence so obviously the fence was going to have to wait,” said Mejia.

But when their belongings started to be stolen out of their yard, Mejia wasn’t sure what to do.

“I’ve been waiting for somebody out here to come and say hey are y’all okay y’all need anything? Nobody came,” said Mejia tearfully.

Until the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention’s ‘Texas Rebuild Effort’ and Levelland’s Liberty Church stepped in.

“What we are just trying to do is to get people’s lives back so that they can begin the healing process,” said Task Force Coordinator for Texas Rebuild, Kyle Sadler.

The two groups came together Friday to start to rebuild the Mejia’s fence free of charge. They spent the day pouring concrete, setting posts, and adding metal siding for privacy.

“The sense that I felt when I walked out here was this community needs prayer,” said Sadler. “This community needs that love and support because this has been a devastating time to go through.”

Hoping to help folks like the Mejia’s however they can.

“The word of God says good things happen to those who love God,” said Liberty Church Pastor Joe Smith.

A window in the house across the street that was damaged by gun fire also was replaced by volunteers Friday. Liberty Church will have volunteers out in the area Saturday to finish the rest of the fence repairs.