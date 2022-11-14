LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s safe to say KLBK and everyone at EverythingLubbock.com would not be where they are today if it weren’t for the incredible vision of W.D. “Dub” Rogers.

In honor of KLBK’s 70th Anniversary, Landry Sena caught up with two of Dub’s last living daughters, Kay and Kery.

They had not seen the studios in about twenty years and were absolutely thrilled to take a walk down memory lane with her. They remember this place when it was built from the ground up. They said they are so glad to see it still flourishing, 70 years later.

At the station’s grand opening in March of 1953, Kay Rogers Salem and Kery Rogers Roberts were either a little kid running around or a baby. Kay said it was rare for anyone to see Dub not wearing a suit and tie.

Kay and Kery got to look back on an interview with Dub from the 80’s, and said it was very nostalgic for them to see him like that. In the interview, Dub said he was dedicated to make a TV station work in a small/medium market.

His daughters added that he brought Hollywood to the Hub City. He had many connections and brought lots of celebrities to town.

“One of the things I remember is my mother always had dinner at 6:30 every night for us as a family to sit down and eat. That was the one thing she wanted us to do. And then he would come home and eat and come back up here and work till 11 o’clock,” Kery explained.

They added that their mother was his best supporter through everything he took on. He was a businessman that wanted the absolute best for the Lubbock community. He played a huge role in making Loop 289 a reality. He also served as mayor for two terms after winning on a write-in ballot.

Kery’s husband, Robert Roberts explained, “His objective was to try and not cause harm to anything in Lubbock, but to do the right things.” He added, “He didn’t make up the news. He didn’t make up stuff. He just told it as it happened. And that was that was where he became successful.”

A man of many talents. Kay and Kery said he would’ve been in awe if he could see the studios today. However, they don’t think he would be too pleased with robot cameras. Thankfully, those haven’t made their way into the studio just yet.

“I’d say a job well done,” Kery said.

And a job well done, indeed. We look forward to the next 70 years. Happy 70th, KLBK!