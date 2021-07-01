Watch here or KLBK: 4th on Broadway parade

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fourth of July weekend festivities are making their way to the Hub City, and KLBK has you covered.

The annual 4th on Broadway celebration will have a parade, music, kid’s activities, eating contests, an evening concert, fireworks and more, according to their website.

There will be live coverage of the 4th on Broadway parade on EverythingLubbock.com and on KLBK channel 13 July 3 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

According to the Broadway Festivals website, the parade will begin at Ave. M and Broadway, head east down Broadway, turn north onto Canyon Lake Drive and go into Mackenzie Park, turn onto Cesar E Chavez and end at Joyland Amusement Park.

During the parade, check back for a video player in this story to watch our live coverage.