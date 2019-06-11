Water usage continues to go down in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said they’ve been seeing a trend of declining water usage for the last decade. The gallons per capita, per day has gone down gradually since 2009.

“A lot of that has to do with the conservation efforts that we’ve had going on and sustained at least in the last 10 years,” said Aubrey Spear, director of water utilities.

According to officials, this is a part of the city’s plan to be more water conscious.

In 2018, the city is sitting at 130 gallons per capita, per day. Spear said we’re catching up to bigger cities, like San Antonio, where he said they use 124 gallons per capita per day.

Spear said being conservative about your water usage can save you some money. Some conservation efforts include maintaining a rate structure that encourages conservation, educating people with useful information, and enforcing irrigation and waste of water restrictions.

“Particularly in the summer months for irrigation then it will save them on their bill,” Spear said. “They could save over, you know, $100 or more dollars a month on their bills, if they are watching closely how much water they’re putting down on their yards.”

Spear said the city ordinance that was passed giving people two days to water their lawns every week has helped numbers go down.

City Historical Overall Water Usage