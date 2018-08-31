West Texas grape growers have huge hand in overall wine production in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lone Star State is working hand-in-hand with other parts of the state to put Texas on the map for wine.

"I like the local feel. I think things will get more localized in the next decade or so and maybe more wine tourism in this part of the world. I mean, we are a little flat and windy, but a vineyard is pretty wherever you put it," Garrett Irwin, vineyard manager of Cerro Santo Vineyard, said.

Irwin said a good amount of grapes are grown in West Texas then transferred down to the Hill Country to be produced into wine.

"The production in Texas is trying to catch up with the wine consumption," Irwin said. "Majority of the fruit comes from the High Plains, and majority of the wineries are in the hill country."

The amount of grape growers in West Texas has grown, Irwin said.

"We're still not as big of an impact as cotton growers, but I feel like we have doubled in the past five years alone," Irwin said.

Several different factors contribute to how the wine tastes and turns out, Irwin said.

"My cab will taste different than a cab grown 60 miles north of here. This is because of different minerals, different soil types and different factors that influence the final expression," Irwin said.