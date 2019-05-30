West Texas Salute to Veterans set for June 8th

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Salute to Veterans Organizing Committee, Silent Wings Museum, City of Lubbock Veterans Advisory Committee, and Lubbock National Bank will be hosting the 5th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Silent Wings Museum located at 6206 North I-27. This is a day of recognition, resources, food, entertainment, and children’s activities provided free of charge for all West Texas military, veterans, and their families who have served from WWII to the present day.

The day will kick off with a 5K Fun Run/Walk hosted by Team Red, White, and Blue at 7:00 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 6:00 a.m. just prior to the run. The opening ceremony commences at 9:00 a.m. to recognize and honor the service of local military service members and veterans. Dr. Ron Milam, Texas Tech University professor and Vietnam veteran will deliver the keynote address. Following the ceremony, attendees may visit the veteran resource fair, tour the Silent Wings Museum and a vintage C-47 aircraft at no additional charge, view Caprock Classic Cars, and access children’s activities. Lubbock National Bank will sponsor lunch at 11:30 a.m. and live music by Spur 327 on the outdoor stage from 12:30 p.m.to 3:00 p.m. Bahama Bucks will serve frozen treats.

Spartan Transportation will provide free transportation to and from the event in these counties: Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Dickens, King, Cochran, Hockley, rural Lubbock, Crosby, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Scurry, and Mitchell. Please call Spartan Transportation at (806) 894-3800 or toll-free at 1-800.462-8747 to make arrangements for transportation.

(Press Release by West Texas Salute to Veterans)