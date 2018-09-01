Why Brownfield is the Grape Capital of Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas - Known as the Grape Capital of Texas, Terry County and Brownfield boast more than 3,000 acres of vineyards. The area is quickly making a name for itself, and it's not hard to see why.

"Because we produce outstanding grapes," said Vijay Reddy, owner of Reddy Vineyards. "We only started a few years ago, but we will be on the map."

Reddy says wine is doing so well in Terry County because of that famous dry West Texas weather. The dry heat is ideal for grapes as it prevents a lot of fungi.

"There is no humidity at all," said Reddy. "We could have two inches of rain, and in a half and a hour the sun comes out, and it's all gone."

Another reason is the soil. While some plants would not be able to survive in West Texas, grapes do well in even poor soil.

"The soil is very sandy, and so grapes will still grow there as they don't require a lot of nutrients," he said.

Reddy is now one of the many successful vineyard owners in Brownfield and sells up to 32 different types of grapes. However, it was only a few years ago that Brownfield looked a little different.

"It's not been that long since this area has even been wet, and able to sell beer or alcohol," said Katy Jane Seaton, co-owner of the Farmhouse.

Seaton helps run the Farmhouse, a winery located in Brownfield. She says that by allowing wine in Brownfield, it has revitalized the community.

"Brownfield, at that time, really needed a place to offer the community," said Seaton. "Here at the Farmhouse, we want people to know that this space belongs to them."

It is through this revitalization that several different wineries have been recognized with numerous awards.

"Wineries have won double golds, gold, all sorts of medals in competitions, and when we win these awards, people look at us and see the potential that we have," said Reddy.