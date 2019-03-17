Women's Protective Services hosts Mad Hatter tea party Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - On Saturday, Women's Protective Services of Lubbock hosted a Mad Hatter Tea Party and Easter Style Show.

The event was held at the Lubbock Women's Club.

Attendees could participate in a photo booth, silent auction, or enjoy some afternoon tea.

Executive Director of WPS, Jason Henry said the purpose of the event is to raise money and awareness of domestic violence in West Texas.

"We're hoping to raise four or five thousand dollars which goes a long way to feeding people," Henry said.

He said at any given day, WPS has over 300 residents, so events like this allow them to keep their shelter up and running.

"In West Texas we're only about two percent of the state's population but we work about 14 percent of the state's domestic violence cases," Henry said. "So for some reason there's a high concentration of domestic violence here and that's what we're here to do is combat it."

Keeping in line with the 'Mad Hatter' theme, guests showed up dressed as Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts and the White Rabbit.

Barbra James dressed up as the Queen of Hearts and said events like this provide a comfortable and fun medium for discussing a hard topic.

"We all understand that violence in the home is an issue that we should all be concerned with," James said.

Henry said this is one of several events WPS puts on every year, that's help fund over four thousand domestic violence cases that they work each year.

"The reason that these kinds of events are important for the victims of domestic violence is because it's under-served especially in West Texas," Henry said.