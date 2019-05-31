Workouts in the plaza

PILATES IN THE PLAZA

Parks and Recreation, Buddy Holly Center and Omni Pilates will be offering our 3rd Annual Pilates in the Plaza on Saturdays in June at 9:00 a.m. beginning June 1, 2019, in the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. Omni Pilates will be hosting free pilate mat workouts that will get you ready for the weekend. This workout is intended to get oxygen throughout the body, strengthen the muscles, and connect your mind to movement. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. This is a free event for teens and adults.

The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center. For more information, call 775-2685.

T’AI CHI CHIIH IN THE PLAZA

Parks and Recreation and the Buddy Holly Center are pleased to host the 4th Annual T’ai Chi Chih in the Plaza at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday in June beginning June 1, 2019, at the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. T’ai Chi Chih is a series of nineteen movements and one pose that make up a meditative, low impact form of exercise. Practicing T’ai Chi Chih can help reduce stress, regulate hypertension, and improve balance and muscle tone. Special thanks to certified instructors Cindy Dunn and Larry Sava for leading T’ai Chi Chih in the Plaza. Admission is free.

The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center. For more information, call (806) 775-2685.