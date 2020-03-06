Years later witness relives encounter with Lubbock man who lit his mom on fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — In May of 2011, George James Bradley III poured gasoline on his mother inside their apartment, and set her on fire.

The Lubbock Police Department said Bradley then ran into a nearby school in East Lubbock, where he held several teachers at knife point.

Richard Baumgartner, was working at Rise Academy on the day Bradley entered, and said he was in another building when he was alerted that a man had entered the office with a knife.

“When I heard the screams of the teacher,” Baumgartner said. “I had never heard anything like that before in my life.”

Baumgartner said Bradley locked himself inside the office, and that’s when some of the teachers ran out the back entrance, and one went into Baumgartner’s office.

Baumgartner said Bradley followed the teacher into his office, and that’s when he confronted the suspect.

“Without even thinking I sprung into action and sort of barged the door open with my shoulders,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner said he agrees with the jury’s not guilty verdict, and thinks Bradley should have never been released from the mental health facility in Lubbock County he was released from shortly before the attack.

“His sisters had actually begged that they not release him,” Baumgartner said.

“And clearly for good reason based on what happened with his mother and here at the school with us.”

RELATED STORY: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/man-who-killed-mom-by-lighting-her-on-fire-found-not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity/