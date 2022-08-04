Click on the video above to watch this week’s Ag Journal about how this heat is impacting the cattle industry.
Forever Family: 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party
Lubbock, TX: Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic […]
DPS: Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly …
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
LBK bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
‘Wridz’ changing the rideshare game in Lubbock
School lunches now to be bought after federal funding …
LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the past two years during COVID, families have not had to worry about paying for their child’s meals at school thanks to pandemic funding from the federal government. However, as of June 30th, those dollars have expired. This applies for all schools in the National School Lunch Program. For Lubbock-Cooper and […]
Lubbock park bathrooms finally getting long awaited …
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several bathroom parks across Lubbock have begun to receive renovations and replacements. Back in April KAMC reported unfavorable conditions in park bathrooms across the city, which Parks and Recreation said was due to winterization and age. “I just thought it was disgusting. None of the kids wanted to go in, they wanted […]
8 victims identified in credit card theft
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by responding officers and the suspects identified […]
LPD update after car crashes into apartment bedroom
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released additional information at the request of EverythingLubbock.com concerning the arrest of two people after a vehicle crashed into the Madison Park Apartments on July 24. One of the victims, Joyce Nelson, 56, said she felt lucky to be alive the day after the crash. As a routine […]
Back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: August 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Isolated storms. Low of 73°. Winds SE→NW 12-18 MPH.Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 100°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH. It’s been a hot and dry Wednesday for the most part. This evening into the overnight hours, isolated showers and storms are […]
Slaton man sexually abused victim for years
SLATON, Texas — A Slaton man, Joe Luis Rivera, 62, was arrested on Monday for sexual indecency with a child, according to records from the Lubbock County Detention Center. The victim was sexually abused for a 5 to 7 year time period, according to Slaton police reports. A criminal complaint said the abuse started in September of […]
TTU coach: naming quarterback is ‘three-horse race’
LUBBOCK, Texas— With the Texas Tech football season now just weeks away, the question of who will serve as the team’s starting quarterback has been circulating. Head coach Joey McGuire is expected to make his decision just before the first game. The focus has been on three potential athletes to take on the position, and […]