LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 38°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 77°. Winds WSW 20-25 MPH.

A calm and mostly clear night is expected across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, with just a few clouds hanging around the region. Most, if not all, of us will remain above freezing, with low temperatures only dropping into the mid 30s and mid 40s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a warm and windy day across the South Plains. In fact, it will be so warm that Lubbock’s record high temperature will be in jeopardy! The current record of 76 degrees was set on January 10th back in 1923 and 1928. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 77 degrees in Lubbock, with areas off the Caprock soaring into the low 80s! This will most likely be the warmest day we’ve seen since November 9th, when Lubbock warmed to 78 degrees. Winds will be quite strong throughout the day, gusting over 40 MPH out of the west. Get ready for more tumbleweeds and dust! Winds will calm overnight as lows settle into the upper 30s to upper 40s.

We’ll certainly put the wind in Wednesday across eastern New Mexico and western Texas this week! Wind gusts as high as 60 MPH are expected over portions of the South Plains. This will result in blowing dust and reduced visibility. The culprit? A strong low pressure system located along the east side of the Rockies. We will most likely see a high wind warning issued for portions of the region on Wednesday. If you are asthmatic or exceptionally sensitive to allergens, Wednesday will be a day that you need to stay indoors. On top of the wind and reduced air quality, we are also concerned with potential for wildfires around the region. Fire weather conditions will be at a near critical level. Activities that could result in a spark, in addition to all outdoor burning, should be postponed until further notice. Highs on Wednesday will peak in the 60s to low 70s under a dust filled sky. Sustained winds of 30-40 MPH are likely throughout the day, with overnight winds expected to remain around 25-35 MPH out of the northwest. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

Winds will not be as strong on Thursday, although gusts could approach 40 MPH out of the north-northwest throughout the day. Highs will warm into the 50s to low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will likely feature a freeze across the Caprock, with lows bottoming out in the mid 20s to mid 30s area-wide. Go ahead and bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the colder temps, and turn off any automated sprinkler systems.

Extended Forecast:

We will see a break in the wind on Friday, before those good ole West Texas winds return Saturday through Monday. Gusts are expected to exceed 40 MPH at times, with blowing dust, reduced visibility, and even tumbleweeds returning to the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 70s each day, with just a few clouds. Clouds do look to increase for Sunday and Monday, but no rain or snow is expected to fall from them. Morning lows will remain above their seasonal average, only cooling into the upper 20s to upper 40s around sunrise each morning. Drought conditions look to persist in the long run, as do above average temperatures. Stay with you KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on Facebook, Twitter, and by downloading our First Warning Weather App! It is free in both the App Store, and the Google Play Store.

Valid: January 9th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 9th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:56 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 81° (2017)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 2° (1920)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

