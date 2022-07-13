Click on the video to catch up with this week’s Ag Journal. Emily Falkenberg talks to local farmers about how this heat is impacting crops.
Local News
Bucketheads shared video of theft, asks help in theft …
LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage caught two suspects pulling merchandise off store shelves at Bucketheads, a boutique located in the South Plains Mall, on July 8. A police report was filed and said two suspects walked around the store and were seen pulling items off shelves. A customer witnessed this and said they asked the […]
Coming soon to Lubbock: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill with …
LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast […]
The Lewis Sisters continue tradition in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lewis sisters celebrated their 32nd annual sister reunion in Lubbock this past weekend. The eight Lewis sisters range in ages from 53 -74. They have gathered for a sister reunion since 1990 in memory of their mother who died that same year. The sisters’ reunion has also been held in Corpus Christi, […]
KAMC Wednesday Weather Update, July 13th, 2022
Today: Few clouds this morning, likely to dissipate by this afternoon. Morning low around 74°. Tonight: The chance for isolated showers tries to move back in this afternoon and could last into tonight. These showers will be concentrated to the western part of the South Plains. High near 99°. Tomorrow: Sunny skies and Hot conditions are the […]
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: July 13th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update! Today: Another hot day, a few pop up storms possible. High of 99°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight: A mild night. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.Tomorrow: Triple digit heat returns. High of 100°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. The heat will […]
The Culinary Co-op’s innovative business model garners …
Sherry Bolton, owner of the Culinary Co-op, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about her up and coming small business. The brick & mortar store located at 5044 Frankford Ave #900 is a commercial kitchen and vendor retail space for entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products. Those who need a certified kitchen space to […]
Uvalde video leaked, prompting political fights
UVALDE, Texas — A leaked surveillance video from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde showed new details about law enforcement’s response while an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in May. The full video was released by news outlets KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday. (WARNING: The link contains content that may […]
Lubbock 2022 Back the Badges blood drive
LUBBOCK, Texas — Vitalant, the Lubbock Fire Department and the Lubbock Police Department teamed up to host the annual Back the Badges Blood Drive at the South Plains Mall. Brandon Baker, Sr., donor recruitment manager at Vitalant, said in West Texas about 100 units of blood are used everyday, seven days a week. “We have […]
East Lubbock Art House gets donated bench replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas – A series of unfortunate events left the bench at The East Lubbock Art House no more. After various damages and even being thrown away, the bench eventually caught on fire and is now a pile of ashes. An art teacher who passed away originally donated the bench to the nonprofit when […]
Lubbock JDC, to build $3.6 million education facility
LUBBOCK, Texas –Juvenile Detention Centers across the state have temporarily paused intake due to staffing issues. There are currently 147 Juveniles awaiting Intake, with the longest wait time being 106 days. In Lubbock, officials say while they are facing staffing shortages, intake has not been an issue. The Lubbock Juvenile Detention Center has shut down […]
Forever Family: Need for Foster Parents Across the …
Across the state of Texas, there is an urgent need for more folks to step up and become licensed foster parents, and one local foster family encourages families to step up and get involved. Andrea Gallardo and her husband have been foster parents for the last decade and welcomed more than 30 children in to […]
Lubbock animal rescue that saved horses needs help
LUBBOCK, Texas- Rescued Animals Second Chance, a 501c3 just south of Lubbock, said on Tuesday that it is in dire need of donations for hay, water irrigation systems, diesel and more. “People want to bring us their horses, but we’re at capacity right now because of the drought, the hay costs, diesel costs, feed costs… […]
11-year-old who died said his mother stabbed him
HOBBS, New Mexico — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson, Jr., told an investigator his mother stabbed him. He would succumb to his injuries later that night, LCSO said. According to LCSO, deputies responded to the home shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday after Bruce’s father, Bruce Johnson, Sr., called 911 […]