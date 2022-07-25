Click on the video to catch up with this week’s Ag Journal. Emily Falkenberg talks to local ranchers about how they’re protecting their herds from the heat across the South Plains.
Daily Local News
Local News
Family in need after car crashes into apartment
BA.5 variant now makes up most COVID cases in LBK
LUBBOCK, Texas- The latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, now makes up the majority of COVID cases in Lubbock, the City’s Health Department said on Monday. “We’ve given close to 200,000 vaccines in this community,” said Director of Public Health Katherine Wells. And with the rise of BA.5, the department said it has seen more people coming […]
South Plains Church to host 35th Garage Giveaway
LEVELLAND, Texas – The South Plains Church is putting on its 35th annual Garage Giveaway Saturday, and they’re accepting donations of any and everything someone may be willing to donate. Senior Pastor Eddie Trice said they strive to be a blessing to the community, which is why this idea stemmed back in 1987. He said […]
Lbk man accused of sharing child porn, charged filed
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Thursday after being accused of possessing child pornography. Stephen Salazar, 35, was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography. According to the arrest warrant, the evidence was downloaded and stored for further review by Lubbock Police. As of Monday afternoon, Salazar remained in […]
Raising Cane’s founder buys 50,000 lottery tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. — Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves bought 50,000 tickets for the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot, one for each of the company’s employees, according to a press release Monday. According to the release, if any of the 50,000 tickets is a winner, each of Raising Cane’s employees would win thousands. “As soon […]
Houston officer shot in face, ‘stable’; suspect dead
HOUSTON, Texas — A Missouri City officer, Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was shot in the face by an aggravated robbery suspect Saturday and remained in the hospital Monday in “stable condition,” according to reports from ABC News. According to the Missouri City Assistant Police Chief, Lance Bothell, officers had spotted and pursued a car linked to […]
Man dies at UMC after crash in Gaines Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Faustino Garcia, 34, of Roswell, New Mexico died Thursday at University Medical Center in Lubbock as a result of a crash he was in a week prior. According to a Texas DPS crash report, Garcia was headed southbound on State Highway 214, south of Denver City. Another driver entered the roadway and […]
South Plains Mall Chick-fil-A, $0.59 sandwiches
LUBBOCK, Texas — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Chick-fil-A will be reducing the cost of the classic chicken sandwich to $0.59 on Saturday, July 30. This was the same price the sandwich was when the restaurant first opened for business in 1972, according to a news release by Chick-fil-A. The offer will be valid […]