Click on the video to catch up with this week’s Ag Journal. Emily Falkenberg talks to local ranchers about how they’re protecting their herds from the heat across the South Plains.
No Kid Hungry: $180,000 to Fight Child Hunger in …
LUBBOCK, Texas — No Kid Hungry Texas has announced that $180,000 in funding will go towards filling the food gap in rural communities, one of those communities being Slaton, Texas. No Kid Hungry has partnered with the Texas Rural Education Association (TREA) to fund this, through its second annual Rural School District Cohort. Slaton ISD […]
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: June 28th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 65°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Texas and eastern New Mexico the remainder of our evening, lingering into the early overnight hours. […]
Preventing anxiety in dogs during firework season
LUBBOCK, Texas – Firework season is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. The loud noises can cause dogs extreme anxiety, but even more so if they are left outside while they’re going off. According to local experts in dog health and behavior, dogs that are left outside will more than […]
Jailed LPD ex-officer accused of misconduct in 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas — Open records on Tuesday revealed new information about a former Lubbock Police officer who was arrested on June 21. Jamie Lacraig Farrie, 30, remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Brevard County, Florida. Officials in Florida said he was charged with grand theft over $500,000 […]
Slaton man arrested for sexually assaulting a child
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Slaton man was arrested Thursday for sexually assaulting a child. Isaiah Rocha, 20, was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency of a child. According to police records, the victim made a report to Slaton Police back in April. Officers records said Rocha inappropriately touched the victim As of Tuesday […]
Child sex abuse charges add up against Grassie
LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted Nathan Grassie, 46, of Lubbock for continuous sexual abuse of a child (under 14) and attempted indecency with a child by contact. As of Tuesday afternoon, Grassie had four charges listed against him all related to child sex crimes. He was initially arrested on June 9 and further […]
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football recognized Austin …
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine announced its 2022 Preseason All-Texas College teams. “Congrats to [Texas Tech Football’s Austin McNamara] for being named to the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas College Best Special Teams,” DCTF tweeted. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire are […]
4 juveniles ran, 2 caught after crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Four juveniles ran away from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. to the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Cornell Street. Police said an SUV collided with two cars. Police said two of the four juveniles were caught. So […]
Man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man will face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty and admitting to possessing child pornography of a prepubescent girl. Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26, admitted in court documents that he downloaded and traded child pornography starting in 2019. He was arrested in April 2022 after he […]
One hurt, car hits brick wall in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a crash near University Avenue and 38th Street at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A photojournalist on scene said at least two vehicles were involved, and a car hit a cement brick wall behind a nearby home. LPD said one vehicle fled […]
“Justice is not being done:” lawyers say few improvements …
LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Lubbock County Commissioners Court received an update on the county’s long-criticized records system Monday, local defense attorneys say many of the issues they first mentioned in August have not improved. “It’s the exact same as it was six months ago,” criminal defense attorney and clinical instructor at the Texas Tech […]
Local man arrested for vandalism of Region 17
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building last week. Official records said Jose Vasquez, 32, was identified on surveillance footage. Vasquez was held on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records. As of Tuesday morning, Vasquez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Vasquez was […]