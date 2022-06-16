Click on the video to catch up with this week’s Ag Journal. Emily Falkenberg talks to local ranchers about how they’re protecting their herds from the heat across the South Plains.
Juvenile arrested, matched description Colon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com obtained information Thursday on the arrest of a juvenile suspect who “matched the description” of someone wanted for the deadly shooting of Steven Colón, 39. Colón was fatally shot June 5 in the 1700 block of 25th Street. Colón’s family said he was shot following an argument while working on cars […]
Man found dead near field identified, Hobbs Police …
HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday provided an update about a man who was found dead near a field on Sunday, June 12. Police said the man was identified as Daniel Forlines, 38, of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Authorities said his next of kin were notified. Detectives were still investigating the nature […]
Shawn Adkins murder trial set for spring
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shawn Adkins has a tentative trial date set for spring for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn. Adkins and attorneys from both sides of the case attended a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, where the Defense made it known that they will be seeking a change of venue for the trial, […]
Shawn Adkins in court for Hailey Dunn murder hearing
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shawn Adkins is appearing in court for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Hailey Dunn. In the first public video since his arrest, KTAB and KRBC got footage of Adkins walking from a Sheriff’s Office vehicle into the Mitchell County Courthouse in Colorado City Thursday morning. When asked if […]
Portales man beat by 4 teens, dies in LBK hospital
PORTALES, New Mexico – Four juveniles were charged with second degree murder in connection to the beating death of a Portales man in early June. According to police, five juveniles were involved in an altercation with James Roper, 37, behind a Portales convenience store. Roper was transported to a Lubbock hospital for critical injuries where […]
CAFB community call ended, suspicious activity
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Cannon Air Force Base. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – While hosting a quarterly community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base, an individual assumed the identities of multiple meeting participants in a malicious […]
Long awaited Lubbock Aquarium update
LUBBOCK, Texas – Plans for the Lubbock Aquarium were last announced six years ago with various efforts of fundraising still ongoing. Director of the aquarium, Kai Evans says planning is still underway, “It’s a lengthy process when we’re trying to bring the ocean to an area that an ocean wouldn’t normally thrive in.” Evans said […]
Montelongo Pool closed for entire summer season
LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock announced Wednesday the Montelogo Pool in Rodgers Park will remain closed for the entirety of the season. As staff were getting the pool ready for the season, they started to fill up the holding tank which is 48 inches wide and about 12 foot deep. They soon discovered […]
Problems for LBK customers after retailer bankruptcy
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Simply Mac store in Lubbock is one of dozens nationwide that have been shut down after the third-party Apple retailer declared bankruptcy last week, causing serious problems for its customers. Joey Martinez, a student, Marine Veteran and artist in Lubbock, left his laptop at Simply Mac for repair in May. He […]
Boukamp cries in court after victim testimony
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Boukamp began crying in court while questioning the girl he was accused of cyberstalking and kidnapping, according to a reporter in the courtroom. Boukamp then asked the court for a temporary break. Boukamp, 22, is representing himself after a judge allowed him to fire his lawyers. Because he is representing himself, […]
Texas Tech Alum John Hinckley Jr. is a free man
LUBBOCK, Texas— Former Texas Tech student, John Hinckley Jr, is officially a part of society again. “After 41 years and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!”, he posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. Hinckley, 67, attended Texas Tech on and off for 7 seven years but never graduated from the university. In 1981, Hinckley attempted to […]
SEC sues 3 Lubbock companies over ‘Ponzi payments’
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil lawsuit against three Lubbock-based companies and owner Blake Robert Templeton. The SEC accused Templeton of lying to investors and conducting a Ponzi scheme. The SEC said Templeton, through his companies Boron Capital, LLC, Boron Holdings 2017, LLC and United BNB Fund 2018, […]
Dog attack confirmed as killing Anton Man, HCSO said
ANTON, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released new information on the death of Andrew Woods, 57, of Anton, who was found last week unresponsive in the driveway of a home. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was from a dog attack. Officials previous said dogs might have been the cause but the […]
One Guy killer’s death sentence appeal rejected
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Brian Suniga’s application to overturn his death sentence related to the deadly robbery of a One Guy From Italy in Lubbock (4320 50th Street). Suniga and Sesilio Lopez were accused of coming into the restaurant on December 26, 2011 and pulling guns on a store […]