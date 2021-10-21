Klein Investigations and Consulting present what they have on the Thomas Brown case to the community

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The private investigators hired by Thomas Brown’s family, Klein Investigations and Consulting, presented what they have to the community on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Phillip Klein, the lead investigator, said nothing was off-limits other than two areas to protect the identity of two parties.

Klein continued to say he would conduct a narrative of the case including a timeline and present photos of the investigation and issues that surround it and assured that this is not a chance to “bash” anyone, any law enforcement or government body, but a chance to present what they know, when they knew it, and how they obtained it.

In a new development, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit out of his office.

The unit’s first case was a request for assistance from the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office in the Thomas Brown case.

The AG’s office said the case has remained a questionable death investigation without sufficient evidence to attribute Thomas Brown’s death to a criminal act, an accidental death, or suicide, and the case has been suspended until additional evidence has been discovered.

Klein said the team did get a copy of a report issued by Paxton’s office and they will address some of the report.

View the full presentation below: