LUBBOCK, Texas – Looking forward to a weekend out on the lake for Fourth of July? With current gas prices, it’s important to keep in mind different ways to conserve and still have fun on the water.

Those at Raider Marine say they’ve spoken to their customers and found that instead of steering away from the water altogether, they’re doing a lot more floating than water sports.

Greg Laznovsky with Raider Marine said, “With a boat, it’s different from a vehicle just because of the acceleration, it takes so much gas to get it on a plane. Activities, as far as like, tubing, wakeboarding… They’re doing a lot more sitting, and just anchoring, because of the prices.”

Tyler Doane and his family like to visit Lake Whitney around twice a month in the summer. He said it takes $200 to $250 to fill up his boat with current gas prices. Most boats take premium fuel, which adds to the final cost even more.

“I’ve been around boats all my life and I’m definitely not used to a $200 hit just to go enjoy your day out on the water,” he said. It’s been a $50 to $100 increase for him now to fill up his 65-gallon tank compared to the past several years.

Keeping all of this in mind, it’s still possible to make it out on the water for a fun holiday weekend.

Doane suggests filling up in the Lubbock area, because he’s noticed higher prices the farther out of town he’s traveled.