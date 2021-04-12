‘Known images/videos’ of child pornography found, DPS said, local teen arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ethan Scott Jenkins, 17, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of child pornography. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on Monday to EverythingLubbock.com.

An officer with the DPS received a cyber tip from an electronic service provider. The tip said Jenkins had “known images/videos” of child pornography.

“A search warrant was completed for that account to confirm that it contained the images/videos,” DPS said. DPS said a search warrant was served on his residence for electronic devices, and DPS talked to Jenkins. His jail booking sheet said the address was along Woodrow Road near Ropesville.

Charges were then presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney for an arrest warrant. Jenkins remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.