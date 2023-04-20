LUBBOCK, Texas — Koe Wetzel added fall dates to his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour, which will now end in El Paso after stopping through Lubbock.

Wetzel, who was described as a Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer, will perform October 7, 2023, in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena (USA).

A statement provided by the USA said, “The tour will conclude with shows in Lubbock and El Paso, TX, both of which have inspired a couple of Koe’s song and album titles.”

The recent change also included a June 29 stop in Sioux Falls.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 28 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can register for presale access at roadtohellpasotour.com. For additional information, visit koewetzelmusic.com.

Wetzel said, “We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it.”

The statement said the Road to Hell Paso tour “fittingly concludes with shows in Lubbock and El Paso.”