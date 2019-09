LUBBOCK, Texas– Looks like this superstitious Friday just got glazingly sweeter.

The Krispy Kreme Lubbock location is one of many participating locations nationwide to offer the $13 ‘double dozen’ in honor of Friday the 13th, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

The offer is only valid Friday, September 13, 2019 for either two original glazed dozens or one original glazed dozen and one assorted dozen, according to the website.

Click the link here to take you directly to the promo coupon.