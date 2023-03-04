SAN ANTONIO, TX- The #8 Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates would finish their season as state runner-up in the girls 5A state championship game falling to Frisco Liberty 57-52.

Majik Esquivel would lead the Lady Pirates with 16 points. Carissa Cortez would add 15.

“They are very special group.” said Head Coach Kyle Lovorn after the game. “These girls have a big chip on their shoulders and that all comes from West Texas.”

The Lady Pirates would finish their season 31-17 overall.

