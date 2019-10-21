Lamesa police release information on fatal Saturday shooting

LAMESA, Texas — On Monday, the Lamesa Police Department released information about a fatal shooting that left one woman dead on Saturday in the 1300 block of South Detroit Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Lamesa Police Chief Dale Alwan said Champagne Woods, 28, was inside her home when a shot came through a window and hit her. He said she died after being taken to a hospital in Lamesa.

He said there were several shots taken at the home.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

