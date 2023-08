PORTALES, N.M. — Highway 70 from Portales to Clovis was closed as crews responded to a large structure fire at Red Stag trucking on US 70 just outside of Portales on Monday afternoon.

A social media post from the Portales Fire Department stated, “Units from Clovis FD, Arch, and Dora VFD are also on scene assisting.”

Officials said the fire was out as of 3:50 p.m. (MDT)

The Roosevelt County Office of Emergency Management asked the public to avoid the area.