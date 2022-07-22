PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Perryton Police Department released updated information on a Wednesday house fire that killed a young girl, and announced that 39-year-old Humberto Martinez was arrested in connection with the blaze.

Perryton police reported joining the Perryton Fire Department in responding to a fire in the 800 block of South Drake at around 9:53 a.m. on Wednesday. Witnesses at the scene told emergency responders that they believed a young girl was inside the burning home, who police and fire officials found dead once they entered.

Officials reported the fire appeared to have started on the bed in which the child was found. After the fire was extinguished, officials also found another person in the home that was possibly suffering from smoke inhalation. The injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being transferred to Lubbock for further care.

Because it was an unattended death, said officials, the young girl’s body was sent to Lubbock for autopsy. Further, because of the fire and the death, the Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Texas Rangers were called to assist with the investigation.

Martinez, said police, was arrested in Lubbock County on a charge of second-degree felony arson.

“This is a complex criminal investigation that involves several investigative agencies, analysis of evidence by several labels, and interview of witness. Each of these investigative steps take time and coordination between involved agencies,” said the Perryton Police Department in its report. Due to those factors, officials said that the department would not be answering further questions concerning the ongoing investigation.

