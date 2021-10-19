1 injured in fiery plane crash near Katy, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KXAN) — Twenty-one people were on board a plane when it crashed in Brookshire, Texas, near Katy on Tuesday. The Waller County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC only one person had been injured.
All 21 were able to get out of the plane, which crashed around 10:08 a.m. It was consumed by flames. Crews are working to put the fire out.
The crash happened near Houston Executive Airport and involved an MD-80 plane heading north.
According to KPRC, the plane crash is believed to be caused after it failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway.
This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.