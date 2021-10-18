1 killed, 7 hurt in shooting at Grambling State University

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Officials say one person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded at Grambling State University in the second deadly shooting at the Louisiana school within four days.

The university says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the campus quad.

The person who died wasn’t enrolled at the school.

The one victim who is a student was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, and the university set a campus curfew from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

One person died and three others were wounded in a separate shooting on campus Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police are investigating both shootings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar