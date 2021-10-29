1 person flown to hospital after crash involving school bus in Travis County

First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say. (Courtesy: Travis County ESD 1 Fire Chief Donnie Norman)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say.

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to the crash in the 18300 block of FM 1431 road just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews removed the person from the crash, and that person was going to be flown to an area hospital.

UPDATE vehicle rescue 18348-18422 Fm 1431 Rd: Patient has been extricated & is being prepped for transport via helicopter. @STAR_Flight_TC will be landing shortly. Traffic delays/closures expected to continue. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 29, 2021

Fire Chief Donnie Norman said Travis County ESD 1 was on scene with ATCEMS and STAR flight.

ATCEMS said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.