1 person flown to hospital after crash involving school bus in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — First responders are performing extensive life-saving measures on a person who was involved in a crash between a vehicle and a bus in west Travis County Friday morning, officials say.
Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple agencies, including STAR Flight, were responding to the crash in the 18300 block of FM 1431 road just after 7:30 a.m.
Crews removed the person from the crash, and that person was going to be flown to an area hospital.
Fire Chief Donnie Norman said Travis County ESD 1 was on scene with ATCEMS and STAR flight.
ATCEMS said there were no students on board the bus at the time of the crash.