10 Lubbock foster children adopted by 6 families on National Adoption Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — On National Adoption Day, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services held adoption events all over the state. In Lubbock, 10 foster children joined six new families in a ceremony held at Lubbock Impact Church Friday morning.

Two fathers welcomed a daughter, a grandmother welcomed four grandchildren, and more families with heartwarming stories filled an auditorium with dozens of people.

One mother said she felt “called” to adopt. Amanda Todd and her husband welcomed a newborn into their home two years ago and was officially adopted Friday.

“We are adopting our son, Noah, and he’s been with us since he was three days old,” Todd told KLBK News.

After waiting for what felt like “forever,” Todd said, “It’s finally here. We’re blessed to have him in our life forever.”

Another family was brought to tears during a bittersweet moment. Following a loss in the family, 2-year-old Isabella was placed in foster care. Bringing her home felt like a no-brainer for the Angerer’s.

Isabella lived with the family for 16 months before Friday morning, marking 486 days in foster care.

“She was with another set of foster parents for, I believe, nine months,” father Adam Angerer said. “It’s been a long struggle, but we made it through. We got her and we love her to death.”

Noah’s siblings expressed excitement when KLBK News asked them how they felt about the adoption.

They said they look forward to playing dinosaurs and trucks with their younger brother for the rest of his life.