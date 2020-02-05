10 Things to Know for Today

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

10 Things to Know for Today

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaches to shake his hand. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. EXTOLLING A ‘GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK’ President Trump stands before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment and uses his State of the Union address to make a campaign-style case for another four-year term.

2. ‘A MANIFESTO OF MISTRUTHS’ That’s what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about Trump’s speech after she tore it up on the podium and on camera, a display Republicans dismissed as a tantrum.

3. TRUMP FACES ALMOST CERTAIN ACQUITTAL An afternoon vote in the Senate will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, a moment the president is eager to use as vindication.

4. IOWA RELEASES MORE CAUCUS RESULTS Early results show Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in the opening contest of the Democratic Party’s 2020 primary season.

5. HEALTH AUTHORITIES STRUGGLE IN VIRUS CONTAINMENT Halting the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China is difficult in part because important details about the illness and how it spreads are still unknown.

6. WHO’S DOCUMENTING CLIMATE CHANGE Tourists, nature lovers and amateur scientists are whipping out their cameras to chronicle the effects of extreme high tides on shorelines from the U.S. to New Zealand.

7. SYRIAN MILITANTS DEPLOYED IN LIBYA’S CIVIL WAR Extremists affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are currently being sent by Turkey to fight on behalf of the U.N.-supported government in Libya.

8. SOME ASYLUM SEEKERS FACE DEADLY CONSEQUENCES Human Rights Watch says at least 138 people deported from the U.S. to El Salvador in recent years were subsequently killed in the Central American country.

9. RUSH LIMBAUGH GETS SURPRISE HONOR The conservative radio host, battling advanced lung cancer, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

10. DODGERS PULL OFF BIG TRADE Mookie Betts, the American League MVP in 2018, is acquired by Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal with the cost-cutting Boston Red Sox.

