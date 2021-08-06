11-month-old COVID 19 patient flown to Temple from Houston

An 11-month-old girl is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Temple after being flown there from Houston.

The Harris Health System tells FOX44 News the baby was in the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, but it does not have pediatric services.

They tried to transfer the little girl to a hospital in Houston, but there were no beds available where she could get the specialized care she needed.

That’s when Harris Health reached out to other medical centers, and Baylor Scott & White in Temple answered the call.

The girl’s condition has not been released at this time.

FOX44 News has reached out to Baylor Scott & White for more information about the child and the care she is receiving.