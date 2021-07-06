110-year-old Ohio woman says she ‘wouldn’t have made it’ without Hershey’s Kisses

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – One woman in southeast Ohio reached an incredible milestone Tuesday, and it’s just one of the many astonishing accomplishments she’s achieved throughout her life.

For Alma Kahl, this birthday is extra special.

“Oh, my goodness, this is the most precious time of my whole life!” Alma says – which is saying something because Alma is turning 110.

“110?? Oh! I must have missed a few!” she joked.

At the Hill View Retirement Center, Alma’s friends and family gathered one after the other to greet her and celebrate the extraordinary life she’s led.

“When I found out she was here I wanted to be part of it because she’s such a special human being,” says Suzanne Welch, a former caretaker of Alma and a longtime family friend.

“It’s an honor, a true honor to have had her in my life all these years,” says Carol Sue Edwards, Alma’s niece.

Born July 6th, 1911 in Montgomery, West Virginia, Alma went on to do many interesting things.

She went to West Virginia University to study Social Studies, and earned her teaching certificate for students in 8th through 12th grade.

While at West Virginia University, she was crowned Miss West Virginia University beauty queen.

She married her husband Cyrus in 1950 and moved to Portsmouth, where she played a large role in supporting the local arts.

She would go on to travel the world – from Europe to Asia, even to Antarctica – and has met the Queen of England, and even received personal letters from former President Bush.

Reflecting on her life, Alma said, “Oh, I think God loved me more than anybody and he took care of me.”

Along with support from her family, one major thing Alma attributes her longevity to are . . . Hershey’s Kisses!

“Oh my goodness, if I hadn’t had them, I never would have made it,” Alma said.

Now, friends and family gather to celebrate her and the amazing life she’s lived.

When asked how she feels about her birthday: “Oh like a million dollars!”

Alma Kahl currently lives at the Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, and has done so for the past six years.

Her family and friends say they hope for many more wonderful years with her.