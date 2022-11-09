AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $13.1 million in grants is being awarded to military communities across Texas.

The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.

The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the value of military installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities, according to a press release about the grants.

“Today, Texas is the proud home to more than 1.76 million veterans, serving military members, and civilian defense personnel, plus their families. The 15 major military installations located in communities across the state, in addition to the Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to our economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs across Texas. Their missions are not only of the highest importance to national security and the success of our military, they are also at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity, space, medicine, and more. I look forward to continuing to work with the Texas Legislature, TMPC, and our military communities to support our nation’s military and ensure these installations remain unmatched resources for our nation.” Gov. Greg Abbott

This round of funding is in addition to $15.3 million in DEAAG grants announced earlier this year. Since 2015, Governor Abbott has awarded over $111 million in grants to military communities through the DEAAG program.

The following entities will receive FY2022-2023 DEAAG reimbursements:

City of Abilene: $300,000 for Security Sensor Installation at Dyess AFB

City of Corpus Christi: $1,611,159 for Wastewater Collection System Line and Manhole Replacement at NAS Corpus Christi

City of El Paso: $850,000 for Bert Williams – Iron Dust-Off Bypass at Fort Bliss

City of Fort Worth: $350,000 for Anti-Terrorism Protections Security System at NAS JRB Fort Worth

City of Killeen: $5,000,000 for Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant at Fort Hood

City of Kingsville: $1,700,000 for Kingsville Fire & Rescue Facility at NAS Kingsville

Tom Green County: $2,000,000 for Fire Station Conversion at Goodfellow AFB

Tom Green County: $1,295,400 for Expeditionary Readiness Training Center Expansion at Goodfellow AFB

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues. TMPC’s goal is to preserve, protect, expand and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas.

The TMPC also encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.