CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Police said a 13-year-old was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting. A statement from Clovis Police said officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1300 block of North Oak Street for the report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old and a 20-year old with semi-automatic rifles.

“Numerous spent casings from both rifles were found in the driveway where these two subjects were found,” police said.

Witnesses told officers the two were in a gunbattle with the occupants of a vehicle.

“[They] were shooting at each other. In the process, multiple houses and vehicles were struck during the exchange of gunfire.”

The two young men were detained for a time, but no charges were listed as of Thursday, according to online records at the Curry County Detention Center.

“At around 3:55 p.m. Clovis Dispatch was informed of a 13-year-old male who was brought into Plains Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his back,” police said.

“During the investigation, it was discovered the juvenile was an occupant of the black car,” police said. “The 13-year-old was flown to Lubbock for additional medical care and is listed in stable condition.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.