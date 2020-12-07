15 law school students told they passed bar exam, then told they didn’t

Fifteen law students were notified that they had passed the Kentucky Remote Bar Examination — and then were told, no, they actually had not.

A test-scoring error resulted in 18 applicants receiving incorrect information about their results, according to the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions.

The 15 applicants told they had passed the exam, given Oct. 5-6, were told a few days later they hadn’t, while three applicants who were told they didn’t pass actually did.

He added in another tweet: “Heads have to roll for this.”

“We have requested for them to show up to a hearing in January to discuss the matter. I am not calling for any particular response at this point, but I am going to review any decisions to ensure that there is appropriate accountability for the mistake that was made,” Nemes told ABC News via email.

No other applicants’ “pass/fail status was affected” Browne told ABC News in an emailed statement. She said a procedure has been put in place to ensure the error doesn’t happen again and that the students who were incorrectly notified will have their exam fees as well as software fees waived.

KYOBA’s liaison to the Supreme Court has spoken to Rep. Nemes, Browne also said.