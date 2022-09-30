ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after undercover officers said they caught them driving a stolen truck. Larry Leon, 39, has been charged with Theft. Myrilla Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

On September 19, Odessa Police officers in an undercover vehicle saw a 1998 Dodge 1500 drive past; the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Odessa two days earlier, an affidavit stated. Soon after, officers spotted the truck parked on some property on Big Valley Circle. They knocked on the door of an RV parked on the property and met with two suspects, identified as Leon and Rodriguez.

Investigators said Rodriguez admitted to driving the vehicle and Leon claimed he had purchased the truck from a friend for $500 but could not provide any proof of purchase.

Both Leon and Rodriguez were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were released on bond. A mugshot for Rodriguez was not immediately available.