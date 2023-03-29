UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop in Upshur County led to large amounts of drug paraphernalia being seized, officials said.

On March 23, Upshur County investigators conducted a traffic stop on Camp Joy Road and Oliver Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lee James Taylor II and the passenger was identified as Jessica Danielle Nicole Sellers.

According to officials, when investigators approached the vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from it. When Taylor was asked about the smell, he turned over a bag of suspected marijuana that was in his lap, authorities said.

During the search of the vehicle, officials said they found Taylor to be in possession of 6.4 grams of suspected cocaine and the passenger, Sellers, to be in possession of 13.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Both individuals were arrested and booked into the Upshur County Jail.

While at the jail, investigators conducted interviews with Taylor and Sellers and learned that Taylor had large amounts of “illicit narcotics at another location in Upshur County,” officials said.

During the consent search of the location given by Taylor, officials allegedly found 5.03 ounces of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and $2,511 in cash.

Taylor’s bond was set at $80,000, and he was charged with the following:

Possession of controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G

Possession of controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 >=400G

Sellers was charged with possession of controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G with her bond set at $25,000.