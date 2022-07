LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East 10th street at 10:49 p.m. on Wednesday night that killed two people.

LPD said the two people sustained injuries and were transferred to UMC where they were pronounced dead.

Photos from the scene showed damage to home windows.

(Nexstar/Staff)

A photojournalist on the scene said police called Lubbock Fire Rescue for crowd control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.