Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect that five victims were injured in the shooting.

(UPDATE: at 1:20 p.m. 7/15)

via Randall County Sherriff’s Office

The Amarillo Police Department released the name of the suspect on Monday who was involved in the shooting that left two dead and five injured on July 9.

According to an APD press release, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jose Luis Flores III. APD detailed that Flores was booked at the Randall County Detention Center “for two charges of Murder.“

APD stated that this case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an overnight shooting at an Amarillo events center that resulted in two dead and five injured.

According to an APD press release, at around 12:54 a.m. on July 9, officers were sent to an events center regarding a shooting with multiple injuries in the shopping center located at 4515 S Georgia.

Officers said on arrival they discovered that there had been a party and a fight broke out among some of the guests of the party. According to the release sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

APD stated that seven people were injured and one died at the scene.

Officials said six victims were taken by AMR and private vehicles to emergency rooms. APD also detailed that one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other five are expected to recover from their injuries.

Officials added that the family of the deceased has been notified.

The releases said the victims are identified as Semagea D. Smith, 32, and Dequincton T. Taylor, 28.

APD stated that the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

APD also encourages residents with information on this shooting to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous and you can make a tip online at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app.