UVALDE, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference 14 students and one teacher were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Abbott said, “He [an active shooter] shot and killed – horrifically and incomprehensively – 14 students and killed a teacher.”

Abbott was speaking in Abilene as news from Uvalde began to surface. Abbott named the shooter as Salvador Ramos.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Image from ABC News

Earlier in the afternoon, KSAT, the ABC TV affiliate in San Antonio, and the Associated Press reported two children were killed, and several more were wounded.

The most recent information from the Uvalde Memorial Hospital said two persons were dead in an update posted to Facebook. The governor’s statements came roughly an hour after the hospital statement.

The hospital said, “UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to SAT and one child is pending transfer.”

“Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available,” UMH said.

Initially, the Uvalde Police Department said the shooter was in custody. In his update, Governor Abbott said the school shooter was dead, believed to have been killed by responding officers. Two officers were struck by gunfire, Abbott said, but were not seriously wounded.

Early on, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)